UPCHURCH, Phyllis Jean, (Phyl) (nee Buckley). Peacefully in Kowhainui Hospital Wanganui on 12th May 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dave. Much loved and treasured Mum and mother-in-law of Tony and Sherrida, Kevin, Wendy and Steve Larsen, Trudie and Allen Geerkens, and Cathy. Loved and loving Nana of Sharna and Ash Newman, Dane and Jacqui, and Corby and Sarah; Emily, Charlotte and Andrew McDuff; Damon and Adele Marshall, Joel and Shannon Larsen, Kent and Dani Larsen, Ryan Larsen, and Kyle Larsen; Nick Geerkens, and Adele Geerkens and Brendon Imlig. Adored Nana Phyl of Cailin, and Ryder; Bailey; Tristan, Cody, Felix, Ezra, Thea, and Tobi. Special friend of Barry. Much loved sister of the late Maureen Gibbs, and Peter Buckley. A loved aunty of all her nephews and nieces. In memory of Phyl, donations to the Wanganui Women's Refuge would be appreciated and may be placed in the Chapel Atrium. A service to celebrate Phyl's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, on Thursday 16th May 2019, at 1.30 pm. This service will be streamed on www. clevelandfunerals.co. nz Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 14, 2019