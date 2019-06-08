|
|
|
UPCHURCH Phyllis Jean Tony, Kevin, Wendy and Trudie and the Upchurch family would like to thank you for your kind thoughts and condolences, on the recent loss of our dear Mum and Nana through your cards, messages, visits, lovely baking and flowers from throughout NZ and Australia. With special thanks to Judith for your awesome support and Kowhainui Rest Home and Hospital Staff and Ben the cat for your loving care and friendship. A huge thanks to Craig and Laura Cleveland and their wonderful staff. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 8, 2019
Read More