Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis UPCHURCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Jean UPCHURCH

Notice

Phyllis Jean UPCHURCH Notice
UPCHURCH Phyllis Jean Tony, Kevin, Wendy and Trudie and the Upchurch family would like to thank you for your kind thoughts and condolences, on the recent loss of our dear Mum and Nana through your cards, messages, visits, lovely baking and flowers from throughout NZ and Australia. With special thanks to Judith for your awesome support and Kowhainui Rest Home and Hospital Staff and Ben the cat for your loving care and friendship. A huge thanks to Craig and Laura Cleveland and their wonderful staff. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 8, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.