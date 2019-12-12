|
|
WALKER, Pikimairawea Evelyn (nee Towler). Finally at peace on 8th December 2019 at Sevenoaks Hospital, Paraparaumu, aged 79. A special mum to Deena and Karyn. A cherished grandma to Natasha, Shanon, Brook, Pania and Toni and great grandma to Waitea- Leigh. Loved and cherished by her extended family and friends. A celebration of Piki's life will be held in St Paul's Anglican Church, Anaua St, Whanganui viewing from 9am, service at 11am followed by a private cremation. A very special lady to many who will be sadly missed. Please communicate to PO Box 12 Opotiki PostShop, Opotiki 3162.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019