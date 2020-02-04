|
WHANARERE, Piko Donald (Manny). Passed away Sunday 2nd February 2020 10:45am at Whanganui Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving ngā Paerangi whanau in full chorus. He will be dearly missed by his devoted wife (Babe) Cecilia Te Terenga Whanarere, and children Darcy and Louana, Manny and Mel, Ina and Barn, Mere and Haven, Adrianne and Jerome, Te Oranga, and all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The service for Manny will be held at Kaiwhaiki Pa, Wednesday the 5th of February 2020 at 11am, followed by the burial at Namukura Urupa.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 4, 2020