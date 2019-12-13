|
|
MAXWELL, Priscilla Ann. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 aged 67 years at Palmerston North Hospital surrounded by her loving Whanau. Dearly loved Wife of Joe. Loving mother of Toni and Shane, Kim and Rick, John, Helen and Leon, Shayne and Kim. Treasured Nanny of her many Mokopuna. Daughter of the late Paneere and Noti Waitai. Loved sister of Joan and Geoff, Margie and Lynn, Jenny and Rino, Rose and Gary, Tony and Okeroa, Waitangi, Chelle and Fred. A service for Priscilla will be held at Urenui Pa, Taranaki on Saturday 14th December 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019