Puti Patricia (Waitere / Karatau) DURSTON

Puti Patricia (Waitere / Karatau) DURSTON Notice
DURSTON, Puti Patricia. (nee Waitere / Karatau) Dearly loved wife of the late Harry Alfred Durston. Passed away peacefully at Masonic Court Rest Home on 24 October 2019. Loved mother and mother in law of Jane and Ray, the late Marie and Stanley, Eddie and Irene, Barb and Kevin, Phill and Lyn, Elaine and John, Linda and Neil, Murray and Vicki, and Barry and Jayne. Dearly loved Nana, great nana and great great nana. Loved sister to all her whanau. Dearly loved and cherished friend of Turoa. Evening service will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Whanganui on Sunday 27 October 2019 at 7pm. Her funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Monday 28 October 2019, at 11am followed by interment in the Turakina Urupa.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019
