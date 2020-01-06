|
TE KURU-HOANI, Rangi James. Unexpectedly in Whanganui Hospital, surrounded by whanau on 4 January, 2020. Dearly loved father and father in law of Adrian and Jess, Te Kohera, Natasha, and Toyah. Treasured grandfather of Shontae, Al-Jarreau, Taurus, Khianazae, Jayoce, Revy, Maiziah; Lizane, Raedence, Natasha, Biankah, Yozay, Cee- Jay; (the late) Troy, Joanne, and Frankie. Treasured youngest son of (the late) Tahae and Hareti. Brother of (the late) Priscilla and Geoff Crompton, Josephine, (the late) Victoria, (the late) Mary and Terrence, (the late) Tui, (the late) Antony, (the late) Jennifer, Janet and (the late) Norman Tutaki, and Wayne Reardon Snr, Kate and (the late) Craig Rippon. Dearest friend of Lesley. Much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Rangi will lie at 12 Beach Road, Castlecliff, Whanganui until his funeral service which will be held at the house on Wednesday 8 January 2020 at 11am. Followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 6, 2020