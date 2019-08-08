Home

Rangihopuata (Boma) RAPANA

Rangihopuata (Boma) RAPANA Notice
RAPANA, Rangihopuata (Boma). 17/4/1951 - 6/8/2019 Loving husband of Stephanie Te Huia Rapana (deceased). Loving partner of Louise Sunderland. Loving father of Olivia, BJ and Sharlena, Larissa and Rob, Rangihopuata and Destiny. Loving Koro of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving brother to all his brothers and sisters and in-laws. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Boma is laying at Mangamingi Pa, Raetihi, his funeral service will be held at the Pa on Friday August 9, 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019
