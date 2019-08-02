|
|
WATENE, Rawinia Marie (nee Te Hira / Hill). Sunrise 1.4.1932 - Sunset 31.7.2019. Loved daughter of Matthew Te Hira/ Hill and Alice (nee Tume). Adored wife of the late Robert Watene and Cecil King. Treasured Mum of Wendy and Chiefy, Dean (Deceased) and Stepmum of Watene children. Big sister of Mintoi, Joseph (Boy), Waitirangi, Josie, Jimmy, Tawi (all deceased) and Reti, and Johnny. Cherished Nana of Ariki and Linda, Matthew and Mahina, Marie and Eru, and Hone and Jade. Precious Supernan to all her mokopuna and loved Aunty to many. Mum will lie in state at 1 Manuka Street, Castlecliff until Monday 5th August, her Service will be at the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton St on Monday 5th August at 11.00am. Then to the Aramoho Crematorium. Any enquiries can be made to 021 2333370. " Ma te Atua koe e manaaki, E tiaki mo ake tonu atu"
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019