Raymond Arthur (Ray) WROE

Raymond Arthur (Ray) WROE Notice
WROE, Raymond Arthur (Ray). Peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on October 22, 2019, aged 66 years. Loved father and father in law of Dwayne and Marie. Much loved son of the late Morris and Phyllis and Loved brother of Christine, Maree, Diane, Judith, and Debbie. Friends are invited to a Service to celebrate Ray's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton St, Wanganui on Friday 25th October at 1.00pm to be followed by interment at the Waverley Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019
