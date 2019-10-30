|
|
HUFF, Raymond Charles (Ray). Peacefully in the company of his family on Sunday 27th October 2019, aged 73 years. Beloved husband of Marina and awesome loving father of Tara, Lisa, and Haydon. A much loved father in law, grandad and old grandad. All messages to the Huff family C/- P.O.Box 341, Wanganui. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Wanganui would be appreciated and may be left at the Service or posted to P.O.Box 4284, Wanganui. Friends are invited to a Service to celebrate Ray's life in the Waverley Community Centre, Chester St, on Friday 1st November 2019, at 1.00pm to be followed by private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019