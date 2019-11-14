Home

Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-345 5522
Raymond David (Ray) BUTLER

Raymond David (Ray) BUTLER Notice
BUTLER, Raymond David (Ray). Passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday, 9 November, 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Much loved Dad of Linda and Marcus Lagudi, and Clint and Pip. A loving granddad to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Friends are invited to join Ray's family at 24 Okiwa Tce, Waiinu Beach, Waitotara, on Saturday, 16 November, 2019 at 2:30pm; to remember Ray and enjoy a dry slice of bread, a drink of water and a natter.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019
