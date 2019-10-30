|
MAATA, Raymond. Passed away peacefully on Monday 28th October 2019. Dearly loved husband and best friend of the late Kay Puna. Treasured dad of Carol and Robbie, loved Koko of Jay, Kage and Ash, Tyler and Deb, and great Koko of Kray, Milly, Deacon, and Nyree- Jayde. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal Love leaves a memory no one can steal" Koko is resting at 38 Moa Street. A farewell service for Koko will be held in Bennetts Funeral Home Chapel Kuku Street Taihape on Thursday 31st October 2019 at 1pm followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019