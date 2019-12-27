Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Forrest Lawn Chapel
208 Guyton Street
Wanganui
More Obituaries for Raymond SHEPHERD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Samuel (Ray) SHEPHERD

Raymond Samuel (Ray) SHEPHERD Notice
SHEPHERD, Raymond Samuel. (Ray) On 25th December 2019 peacefully at New Vista Rest Home aged 80 years. Loved Son of the late George and Amelia. Loved Brother and Brother-in-law of Colin (dec), Elaine and Gordon Eastabrook. Loved Uncle and Great Uncle of Jason, Theo; Brent and Jo, Portia, Lucas, and Grace. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Ray's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Monday 30th December 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019
