ANDERSON, Rex Alfred. Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday 30th July 2019, aged 79 years. Loved partner of Joleen. Loved father and father-in-law of Karine and Grant Harrison (Wanganui), and Gill and Dave Hoskin (Ashhurst). A loved grandfather to Renee, Rebecca, Blair, Kyle, and Logan. Loved brother and mate of Maurice, and the late Cyril, Bryan, and David. Uncle Rex to all his nieces and nephews. "Rest In Peace, you have sown your last seed." A service for Rex will be held on Friday 2nd August 2019 at 1pm in the St Margaret's Anglican Church, Huia St, Taihape followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019