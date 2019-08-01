Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services
24 Kuku Street
Taihape , Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3880452
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Alfred ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Rex Alfred ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Rex Alfred. Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday 30th July 2019, aged 79 years. Loved partner of Joleen. Loved father and father-in-law of Karine and Grant Harrison (Wanganui), and Gill and Dave Hoskin (Ashhurst). A loved grandfather to Renee, Rebecca, Blair, Kyle, and Logan. Loved brother and mate of Maurice, and the late Cyril, Bryan, and David. Uncle Rex to all his nieces and nephews. "Rest In Peace, you have sown your last seed." A service for Rex will be held on Friday 2nd August 2019 at 1pm in the St Margaret's Anglican Church, Huia St, Taihape followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rex's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.