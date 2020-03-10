|
GUDOPP, Richard Edward. Died peacefully at Wimbledon Villa, Feilding on Saturday 7 March 2020. Dearly loved husband of Dawn for 64 years. Loved father of Philip and JJ, Bronwyn and Jim, Stephen and Lorraine, and Joanne and Dave. Loved twin brother of Michael (deceased), Denny, Dianna (deceased), and Geoffrey. Dearly loved by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Marton RSA would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A special thank you to the staff at Wimbledon Villa for their wonderful care of Richard. A service for Richard will be held at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton on Thursday 12 March 2020 at 11.00am. Followed by private cremation.
