Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 1889
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard NAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ross (Ross) NAYLOR

Add a Memory
Richard Ross (Ross) NAYLOR Notice
NAYLOR, Richard Ross (Ross). Of Palmerston North, passed away peacefully at home on Monday 27 January 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Cheryl for 52 years. Much loved son of the late Elsie and Richard. Cherished Dad of Tracey and Jason, Shelley and Maya. Treasured Poppa of Sacha, Sarah, Melinda, Luke, Teiyana, Mycah, Sophia, and Reeve, and adored Great- Poppa of Adelle, Aliyah, and Maizie. Messages to the Naylor family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, PO Box PO Box 1794, Palmerston North 4440, would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Ross's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 30 January 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -