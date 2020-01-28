|
|
NAYLOR, Richard Ross (Ross). Of Palmerston North, passed away peacefully at home on Monday 27 January 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Cheryl for 52 years. Much loved son of the late Elsie and Richard. Cherished Dad of Tracey and Jason, Shelley and Maya. Treasured Poppa of Sacha, Sarah, Melinda, Luke, Teiyana, Mycah, Sophia, and Reeve, and adored Great- Poppa of Adelle, Aliyah, and Maizie. Messages to the Naylor family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, PO Box PO Box 1794, Palmerston North 4440, would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Ross's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 30 January 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020