SHEPHERD, Richard Stanley. Suddenly at home on Wednesday May 22, 2019 aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Sylvia. Loved Dad of Lorina-Anne Winsor and Paul Kremmer. Cherished Poppa of Jarad, Michael, and Jasmine. Loved Brother and Brother- in-law of Paul and Linda, and Brian and Jeanette. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mental Health Foundation of N.Z. would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Richard's service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Richard's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Saturday May 25 at 2.00 p.m. to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 24, 2019