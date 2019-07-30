|
|
|
Ron Richdale Adrienne and family wish to sincerely thank everyone for their loyal support during Ron's illness. An extra special thank you to all the amazing friends who visited and chatted about "the good old days". He loved those chats! Thank you to all who sent flowers, baking and food, made donations to Hospice and for all your heartfelt massages. He will be sadly missed. Thanks also to Whanganui Hospital, Hospice and New Vista Rest Home for taking such wonderful care of Ron. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 30, 2019