Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
18 Morris St
Marton, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-327 7029
Rita Marion ELLERY

ELLERY, Rita Marion. Of Marton, passed away peacefully at Wanganui Hospital on 4 September 2019. Aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Thomas. Mother and mother-in-law of Lynne, Judy and Bryan, Kay and Malcolm. Loving grandmother of Michael and Melissa, Janine and Craig, Gareth, Craig, Leigh and Jessica. Special GG of Jessica, Joshua, Connor, Dominic, Charlotte, Mackenzie, Payton, Annabelle, and Genevieve. Messages to the Ellery Family C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton. In accordance with Rita's wishes, a private funeral has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019
