|
|
CHARTERIS, Robert Alexander, (Bob). Passed away peacefully at home on 29 August 2019. Husband of the late Cath Charteris. Father and father-in- law of Alex Charteris and Jenny Poole, Joyce and John Waller, Barbara Charteris, and Jeanette Charteris and Lindsay Wilson. Grandfather of Rowena and Brianna, Michael and Alastair, Hazel, and Natasha (and Satoshi) and Crystal. Great grandfather of Kai. Brother in-law of Bet Fletcher (deceased) and Ted and Valerie Fletcher. Bob's funeral service will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui on Wednesday 4 September 2019, at 1:30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 2, 2019