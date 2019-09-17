|
GEDYE, Robert Charles. (Medicine Lone Wolf) Suddenly at Whanganui Hospital on September 13th 2019 aged 75 years. Loved son of the late Harry and Irene Gedye. Much loved and respected cousin of Merle, Ross and Jenny Greener. Loved and respected loyal friend, mentor and healer to many. All messages to Ross and Jenny Greener C/- P.O.Box 341, Wanganui. A celebration of Robert's life will be held in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Wednesday September 18th, 2019 at 1:30pm to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2019