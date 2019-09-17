Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert GEDYE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Charles GEDYE

Add a Memory
Robert Charles GEDYE Notice
GEDYE, Robert Charles. (Medicine Lone Wolf) Suddenly at Whanganui Hospital on September 13th 2019 aged 75 years. Loved son of the late Harry and Irene Gedye. Much loved and respected cousin of Merle, Ross and Jenny Greener. Loved and respected loyal friend, mentor and healer to many. All messages to Ross and Jenny Greener C/- P.O.Box 341, Wanganui. A celebration of Robert's life will be held in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Wednesday September 18th, 2019 at 1:30pm to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.