HURDLE, Robert James (Jim). NZ Navy 1940-45, NZ2085. Peacefully at home in Wanganui surrounded by family on 14th September 2019 aged 98 years. Loving husband of Merle for 67 years. Loving father and father in law of Colleen and Terry Carmody, Carmel, Lorna Russell, Peter, and Tim and Bronwyn. Proud Grandpa of Andrew, Kiri, Lauren, Joel and Jarrod. In lieu of flowers donations to the St Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated and can be posted to St Vincent de Paul Society, P.O.Box 10-815, The Terrace, Wellington 6134. All messages to Hurdle family, C/- P.O.Box 341, Wanganui. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Annes Catholic Church, Raine St, Wanganui, on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 1.00pm to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 16, 2019