|
|
BARBER, Robert John (Bob). Reg. No. 444370. Private. 25th Battalion. WWII. Passed away peacefully at St Johns Hill Healthcare, Wanganui on 13th July 2019, aged 97 years. Loved husband of the late Helen and father of Robert, Susan, and Deborah. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Bob's life to be held in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Monday 29th July 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 27, 2019