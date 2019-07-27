Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert BARBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John (Bob) BARBER

Add a Memory
Robert John (Bob) BARBER Notice
BARBER, Robert John (Bob). Reg. No. 444370. Private. 25th Battalion. WWII. Passed away peacefully at St Johns Hill Healthcare, Wanganui on 13th July 2019, aged 97 years. Loved husband of the late Helen and father of Robert, Susan, and Deborah. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Bob's life to be held in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Monday 29th July 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.