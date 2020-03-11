Home

Robert John (Bob) LITTLE

Robert John (Bob) LITTLE Notice
LITTLE, Robert John (Bob). Peacefully on March 7, 2020 in Hospice Wanganui, aged 71 years. Best Mate and dearly loved Partner of Jill. Much loved father and father-in- law of Willie and Leigh, David (deceased), John and Trudy, and Grant and Alischa. Loved grandad of his 6 grandchildren. A loved friend of Mary- Jane and Simon, and Adrian and Jess and their families. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Margaret and Robert White, and Heather and the late John Knofflock. Bob's family express their sincere thanks to all health professionals who have cared for him over the years. In accordance with Bob's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020
