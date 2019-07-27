|
McLACHLAN, Robert Louis (Bob). 21.11.29 - 20.7.19 Formerly of Hunterville. Peacefully at home, Himatangi Beach, with Maureen. Former husband of the late Joyce and loved father and father-in-law of Kyla and Bill, Debra (dec) and Bruce, Vicki and Garry, Tracy and Paul. A loved grandfather and great grandfather. To quote Dad, 'Make the most of what you've got, while you've got it'. Will be missed by all. At his request, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 27, 2019