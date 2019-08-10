Home

WILBERFOSS, Robert Stratton. Died peacefully on 9th August 2019 at Acacia Park Rest Home, Omokoroa. Dearly loved husband of Janet. Loved father and father-in-law of Gillian and Steve Osborne, Jane and Alistair Bowden and Peter Wilberfoss. Dearly loved Poppa of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother-in-law of Anthea. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Acacia Park for their kindness and compassion. A private family service will be held. Messages to the Wilberfoss family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019
