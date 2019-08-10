Home

Roderick William M.N.Z.M (Rod) COLEMAN

COLEMAN, Roderick William (Rod) M.N.Z.M. 19-06-26 to 06-08-19 Passed peacefully in his sleep whilst in the loving care of all the wonderful Nurses and Doctors at Whanganui Hospital. Adored soulmate of 65 years to Jacqueline (Jackie) Coleman. Loving father of Karen and Carl. Father-in-Law to Russell. Grandad to our precious granddaughter Mia Annie Coleman. Brother to Bob, Audrey and the late Marion. Son of Percy (Cannonball) and Annie Coleman. Loved Son-in-Law of "Mrs E" (Madge) Etherington. "Farewell to my local and worldwide friends" Wanganui loyal for 93 years As per Rod's wishes a private cremation was held on 08-08-19
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019
