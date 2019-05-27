TUNNELL Rodger Murray Passed away 27-05-2006 13 years have passed since cancer cruely took you away from us, Time has gone slowly and quickly, if that makes sense? And still, I feel like the loneliest person in a crowded room. We missed you at some important times in mine and our Kids lives, a 21st, 30th, 50th and 60th birthdays, Graduations, 2 weddings, new members of our family, including two precious grandsons, which I'm sure you would encouraged love and mischief, but guide them through life with strong values and wise words. You would be humbled, as I am with on going support from our very special friends, as I add to my diary for you, know that you are loved and missed every day, And cancer cannot take that from me. L xxx Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 27, 2019