Ron (Pop) ROEBUCK

Ron (Pop) ROEBUCK In Memoriam
ROEBUCK, Ron (Pop) Passed away 2 years ago today The special memories of you, Dad Will always bring a smile If only we could have you back For just a little while Then we could sit and talk again Just like we used to do You always meant so very much And always will do too The fact that you're no longer here Will always bring us pain You are forever in our hearts Until we meet again. Deeply loved and missed by his children, Veronica, Sue, Robyn, Ann-Maree and Chris, Merv and Pam, Lynette and Simon, and all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 11, 2020
