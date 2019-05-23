|
RUSH, Ronald Arthur (Ronnie). Peacefully in Hospice Wanganui, on Tuesday May 21, 2019 in his 80th year. Beloved and loving husband of the late Dottie. Dearly beloved Father and Father-in-law of Arthur, Michael and Fiona, and Kim and Michael Gooding. The most awesome and proud Grandpa and Poppy to all his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Grateful thanks to the team at Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Wanganui or the Blind Foundation would be appreciated and can be left at Ronnie's service. "He was a good man, he did well". Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Ronnie's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 10.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 23, 2019