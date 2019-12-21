Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
06-278 8633
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald DOBSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald James DOBSON

Add a Memory
Ronald James DOBSON Notice
DOBSON, Ronald James. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11th December, aged 92 years. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Maureen, and cherished father of Philip. In keeping with Ron's wishes a private service was held on Monday 16th December 2019 after which Ron was laid to rest at the Hawera Cemetery. Farewelled by extended family on behalf of brothers Charlie, Gordon, Jack and Lloyd. Special thanks to the staff at Annie Brydon for the special care that they gave him and the Tower Bowling Club for their support and remembrance. HARDINGS FUNERALS 2019 06 278 8633
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -