Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services
24 Kuku Street
Taihape , Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3880452
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
his home
121 Lakes Road
Ohakune
Ronald Taylor (Rab) FREW

Ronald Taylor (Rab) FREW Notice
FREW, Ronald Taylor (Rab). As a result of an accident on the home farm in Ohakune on Monday 6th January 2020 aged 53 years. Treasured life partner and husband of Fran. A much loved father and friend of Joshua, Matthew, Lisa, and Rachael. Much loved son of Peggy and Ron and loved brother and brother-in-law of Jenny and Nick, Peter and Helen, and Tony. "What on earth are we going to do without you. You will be sadly missed by us all." Friends are invited to a celebration of Ronald's life to be held at his home, 121 Lakes Road Ohakune on Saturday 11th January 2020 at 1pm, followed by private cremation. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020
