Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald RICHDALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald William. (Ron) RICHDALE

Add a Memory
Ronald William. (Ron) RICHDALE Notice
RICHDALE, Ronald William. (Ron) On 7th July 2019 at Wanganui Hospital after a courageous battle, aged 72 years. Dearly loved Husband of Adrienne. Loved Father of Briant, Tanya, Serena and Kevin, and the late Brendon. Grandad of Corey, Kaleb, and Jarrod, and Pops of Charlie, and Cooper. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Ron's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday 11th July 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.