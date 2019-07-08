|
|
RICHDALE, Ronald William. (Ron) On 7th July 2019 at Wanganui Hospital after a courageous battle, aged 72 years. Dearly loved Husband of Adrienne. Loved Father of Briant, Tanya, Serena and Kevin, and the late Brendon. Grandad of Corey, Kaleb, and Jarrod, and Pops of Charlie, and Cooper. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Ron's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday 11th July 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 8, 2019