EDMOND, Rosemary Anne (Annie). Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch, on Tuesday 23rd October 2019, aged 80 years. Much loved wife of the late Leatham; cherished mother and mother- in-law of Neil and Monique, Ian and Nora, and Genevieve. Grandmother of Reid, Nadia, Dominic, Josh, Millie, Oscar, Grace, and Stirling. Loved sister and sister-in- law of John and Jill, and Bill and Carol. The family would like to thank the staff of Nurse Maude for their extraordinary care and compassion. Messages to the family may be emailed to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society or the City Mission would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Annie's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch on Thursday 31st October at 2.00pm
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019