Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-359 9018
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary EDMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Anne (Annie) EDMOND

Add a Memory
Rosemary Anne (Annie) EDMOND Notice
EDMOND, Rosemary Anne (Annie). Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch, on Tuesday 23rd October 2019, aged 80 years. Much loved wife of the late Leatham; cherished mother and mother- in-law of Neil and Monique, Ian and Nora, and Genevieve. Grandmother of Reid, Nadia, Dominic, Josh, Millie, Oscar, Grace, and Stirling. Loved sister and sister-in- law of John and Jill, and Bill and Carol. The family would like to thank the staff of Nurse Maude for their extraordinary care and compassion. Messages to the family may be emailed to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society or the City Mission would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Annie's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch on Thursday 31st October at 2.00pm
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.