Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 1889
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross GIBSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross Trevor GIBSON

Notice Condolences

Ross Trevor GIBSON Notice
GIBSON, Ross Trevor. Of Palmerston North, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 15 May 2019, aged 75 years. Much loved husband of Janet for 52 years. Cherished father and father-in- law of Bridget (Palmerston North) Jason (Worthing, UK), Rachael and Mike Johnstone (Upper Hutt). Adored Grandad of Sarah and Matthew; Isobel; Kaitlyn, Stella, and Sebastian. Messages to the Gibson family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. A service to celebrate Ross's life will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Ruahine Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 21 May 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.