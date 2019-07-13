|
|
MAJOR, Rowan Linda. Passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019. Aged 84 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Koni (Melbourne), Paul and Cathy (Napier), and Erica and Graham Smith (Brisbane). Grandma of Isobel, Sian and Carys and Grandma Rowan of Ava, Aston, Isaac and Luke. A strong lady and a wonderful Mum. In accordance with Rowan's wishes, a private cremation has taken place in Napier. Family and friends are now warmly welcomed to her memorial service at the Kingdom Hall, 148 Bell Street, Whanganui at 2.00pm on Tuesday 16th July, followed by afternoon tea to remember Rowan until 4.00pm. Messages to the "Major Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 13, 2019