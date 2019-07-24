Home

Ruby Eleanor GANNON

Ruby Eleanor GANNON Notice
GANNON, Ruby Eleanor. On July 22, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loving family at New Vista Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of William (Bill). Much loved Mum and mother in law of Julie and Adrian, and Sonia and Lance. A loving Nana/ Grandma of Aimee, Jemma; Daisy, and Dylan. A loved sister, sister in law and aunt. Special thanks to the staff of New Vista and to Dr Willem for their care of Ruby. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Ruby's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday July 26, 2019 at 11.00 am to be followed by an interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 24, 2019
