Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby GANNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Eleanor GANNON

Ruby Eleanor GANNON Notice
GANNON Ruby Eleanor Ruby's family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended her service and provided support to us during such a sad time. Thank you for the home visits, the phone calls and text messages, the baking, the cards sent and the flowers delivered. Thank you also to Gordon Munro for delivering a memorable service and to Dempsey & Forrest for guiding us through the funeral process and for taking such good care of Ruby. Your battle is complete Rest easy
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.