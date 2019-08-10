|
|
|
GANNON Ruby Eleanor Ruby's family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended her service and provided support to us during such a sad time. Thank you for the home visits, the phone calls and text messages, the baking, the cards sent and the flowers delivered. Thank you also to Gordon Munro for delivering a memorable service and to Dempsey & Forrest for guiding us through the funeral process and for taking such good care of Ruby. Your battle is complete Rest easy
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019