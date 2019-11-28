|
ELLIOTT, Samuels (Sam). Passed away at home, surrounded by whānau on Wednesday, 27th November 2019. Loved Sammy of Teina (Tarn), beloved Dad of B and Madi, and Zak. Loved Papa of Taonga. Devoted Koko of Turanga o Tinomana, Ryan Morehu, and Te Manea. Much loved 'Dad' to his many whāngai. Son of Boyda Elliott and Lovey Te Wao. Much loved son also of Isobel and Rapi Walker. Beloved brother to the Elliott/Walker and Tito whānau. Beloved son-in-law of the late Faye Henry and the late Mariri Aue, and much loved brother-in-law of the Aue/Paenui whānau. Sam is lying at Te Ao Hou Marae, Somme Parade, Whanganui. His funeral service will be held at the Marae on Saturday, 30 November 2019 at 11am, followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. Hākari will follow at Te Ao Hou Marae.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 28, 2019