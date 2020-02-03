|
THOCOLICH, Sandra Louise. Passed away suddenly in Whanganui on 1st February 2020, aged 67 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ngatokotoru Unuka. Much loved mum and mother in law of Dion, Kataraina, George (deceased), Nadia (deceased), Gary Thocolich, Maiata Unuka-Padlie, Lance Padlie (son in-law). Beautiful Nanny of Naria Moe Aukusitino, Jahmaia Hanara Unuka- Urech, Tauahika and Dion Jnr Thocolich, Mason and Chanel Padlie. Our mum will lay at our Ratana Homestead Kakawai, Kaiwhaiki. On Tuesday 4th February 2020 a service will be held at the Jehovahs Witness, Kingdom Hall 14 Kivell Street Ranui Heights, Porirua at 1.00pm followed by Burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetry, Porirua.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 3, 2020