Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra THOCOLICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Louise THOCOLICH

Add a Memory
Sandra Louise THOCOLICH Notice
THOCOLICH, Sandra Louise. Passed away suddenly in Whanganui on 1st February 2020, aged 67 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ngatokotoru Unuka. Much loved mum and mother in law of Dion, Kataraina, George (deceased), Nadia (deceased), Gary Thocolich, Maiata Unuka-Padlie, Lance Padlie (son in-law). Beautiful Nanny of Naria Moe Aukusitino, Jahmaia Hanara Unuka- Urech, Tauahika and Dion Jnr Thocolich, Mason and Chanel Padlie. Our mum will lay at our Ratana Homestead Kakawai, Kaiwhaiki. On Tuesday 4th February 2020 a service will be held at the Jehovahs Witness, Kingdom Hall 14 Kivell Street Ranui Heights, Porirua at 1.00pm followed by Burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetry, Porirua.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -