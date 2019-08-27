Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharlene LE NOEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharlene Nataria (Arani) LE NOEL

Add a Memory
Sharlene Nataria (Arani) LE NOEL Notice
LE NOEL, Sharlene Nataria (nee Arani). Sadly passed away at home on Sunday 25th August 2019 aged 59 years. Daughter of the late Josephine Cribb and the late Te Tomo Arani. Dearly loved wife of Kevin. Loved mother of Rameka, Serina, and Kelly-Anne. Sharlene will be lying at Te Puke Marae from Monday 26th August 2019. A service for Sharlene will be held at Te Puke Marae at 11am on Thursday 29th August 2019 before she is laid to rest in the Raetihi Lawn Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharlene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.