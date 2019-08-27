|
|
LE NOEL, Sharlene Nataria (nee Arani). Sadly passed away at home on Sunday 25th August 2019 aged 59 years. Daughter of the late Josephine Cribb and the late Te Tomo Arani. Dearly loved wife of Kevin. Loved mother of Rameka, Serina, and Kelly-Anne. Sharlene will be lying at Te Puke Marae from Monday 26th August 2019. A service for Sharlene will be held at Te Puke Marae at 11am on Thursday 29th August 2019 before she is laid to rest in the Raetihi Lawn Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019