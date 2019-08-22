|
GEMPTON, Shirley Annette. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her whanau on 21 August 2019. Loved daughter of the late Ray and Barb. Loved sister of Beverley, George, Michael, and the late Ronny. Loved partner of the late Bill Apiata. Loved Mum of Lisa and Shane, Marcia and Tracy, Steven and Melissa, Kylie and Mark, Nicky, Junior. Loved Nan to all her mokopuna. Shirley is laying at 14 Kauri Street, Whanganui. Her funeral service will be held at the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Whanganui, on Monday 26th August 2019, at 11am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019