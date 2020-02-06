Home

Shirley (O'Doherty) DOHERTY

Shirley (O'Doherty) DOHERTY Notice
DOHERTY, Shirley (O'Doherty). Shirley passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Brightwater Rest Home on Tuesday 4 February 2020, aged 95. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Loved mother of Kevin (dec); Brenda and Graeme Carter (Whanganui). Adored nana of Thomas and Hannah, Nigel and Brian, and Fraser. Cherished great nana of Jasmine, Benjamin, Lucy, Trey and Esm?. Special Godmother of Valerie Whyte. A service for Shirley will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street Palmerston North on Friday 7 February 2020 at 1pm. Messages to the Doherty family, c/o PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
