CLARK, Shirley Lorraine. On 2 June 2019 aged 93 at Kowhainui Home. Adored and treasured wife of Les (dec). Beloved mother and mother- in-law of Ross (dec) and Jan, Sharon and Alasdair, Glen (dec) and Susanna. "Wonderful, beautiful, clever" Granny of Jodi, Nikki, and Kaden; Regan, Gareth, Ross, and Conor; Hamish, Adam, and Dana. Loved GG of Keearna; Rohaan, and Emily; Beatrix, and Leo; and Felix. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui or the Arthritis Foundation would be appreciated and may be placed in the chapel atrium. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, on Thursday 6 June 2019, at 1:30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 4, 2019