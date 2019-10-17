Home

Shonia Valerie. (Nanny Shon) SHEPHERD Notice
SHEPHERD, Shonia Valerie. (Nanny Shon) Sunrise 6th June 1955 ~ Sunset 15th October 2019. Much loved Mother to Brandon, Michael, Tiana, Selina and Richard. Very loved Nanny to her moko's. Much loved Sister to Tony, Mary, Terina, Allan, Laurie and their families. To Mum, a moment in our arms, a lifetime in our hearts. Your guiding hand on our shoulder will remain with us forever. Shonia's life will be celebrated in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton St, Wanganui on Friday 18th October at 11.00am. To be followed by private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019
