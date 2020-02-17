Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Ratana Paa marae

Sonny Manuao Werahiko TAMOU

Sonny Manuao Werahiko TAMOU Notice
TAMOU, Sonny Manuao Werahiko. Passed away peacefully in Whanganui Hospital on Sunday 16 February 2020. Beloved husband of the late Koha Erina Taupoki Tamou (nee Reremoana). Loving Dad of Sandra and Tai, Bella and Garry, Camelia and Rangi, Sonny and Tracey, Adelaide, Colin, Cindy and James, and Peina. Loving Koro of his many mokopuna. Dad will lie at Ratana Paa marae until his funeral service which will be held at the Paa on Wednesday 19th February 2020, at 11am. He will then be laid to rest at Ngā Puke Turua Urupa. Hoki atu kit e torona ō Ihoa o Ngā Mano, Moe mai, moe mai, moe mai.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2020
