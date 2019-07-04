Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-345 5522
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley BALDWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Patrick (Pat) BALDWIN

Add a Memory
Stanley Patrick (Pat) BALDWIN Notice
BALDWIN, Stanley Patrick (Pat). Peacefully in Whanganui Hospital, after a long illness on 2 July 2019, aged 88 years. Loving son of the late Myrtle and William Baldwin. Dearly loved and caring husband of Dawn Eales. Loved brother, brother in law, and cherished uncle of all his nephews and nieces. He will be sadly missed by his four legged pal Ace. In memory of Pat, donations to the Whanganui Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be placed in the Chapel Atrium. Pat's funeral service will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, on Monday 8 July, at 2pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle from July 4 to July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.