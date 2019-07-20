|
BALDWIN Stanley Patrick (Pat) Dawn sincerely thanks all the wonderful people who have helped both her and Pat during their journey over the past two and a half years, especially during the last weeks of Pat's illness and passing. Special thanks to Dr Thompson and the staff at Surgical Ward, Pete and Jane, Janet, Margaret, Adrienne, and Garth; Masonic Rest Home, Pharmacy 145 on Victoria and Te Oranganui Medical Centre, Thanks to Laura and Craig Cleveland for Pat's wonderful funeral service. To all Pat's family and our friends, thank you for your love, support, phone calls, flowers, cards, messages, and baking.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 20, 2019