|
|
MUIR, Stephen Thomas. Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday 1 October 2019, aged 76 years. Much loved and loving husband of Glenice for 50 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Shane, Quinn and Karen, Tineke and Brad. Adored Poppy of Madison, Kylia, Harrison and Ruby- June. Loving brother of Marion and her late husband Ken, and Gavin and his wife Raylee. A Celebration of Stephen's life will be held at Henley Hotel, 151 Maungatautari Road, Cambridge on Tuesday 8 October at 11:00am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019